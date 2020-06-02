BELOIT—Whether people need appointments for chronic disease management or want to get a COVID-19 test, those at Beloit Area Community Health Center are encouraging patients to be proactive about their health during a stressful time.
“The best way to try to address this virus is to test as many as possible, as we know, this virus isn’t going anywhere,” said Dr. Farhana Hamid-Scanlin.
Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) offers free testing, however, those who get a test must have a medical appointment. The actual appointment may have a cost depending on one’s medical insurance.
“We will do a virtual visit, evaluate them and get them connected to tent testing in the drive-through,” Hamid-Scanlin said.
Hamid-Scanlin said testing allows for contract tracing to begin if someone tests positive. Even those without symptoms may want to consider a test as they could be asymptomatic (not having any symptoms). They could also be presymptomatic, or shedding virus prior to symptoms. Young people may have mild or no symptoms and pass it on to someone else.
“We need to catch them (the positive cases) so they can be isolated,” she said.
Hamid-Scanlin has worked with patients who have been completely asymptomatic.
“We are still learning about the virus. It’s so new to us,” she said. “You can be contagious and you will not know it.”
Certain people may need to be retested on a continual basis such as healthcare or childcare workers, those working with a large volume of coworkers in a close proximity or those who think they may have been exposed to the virus.
Hamid-Scanlin also encourages patients to continue healthy lifestyles during this time. Many of BACHC’s patients are struggling with poverty issues such as food insecurity, job loss and other stressors to their mental and physical health.
BAHC can offer live and remote interpreter services, social worker services to help with insurance and food insecurity or issues with shelter, a diabetic educator, prescription medication assistance programs, behavioral health with counseling services, a dental department and lab services.
At the beginning of the pandemic, some patients were too scared to go out or didn’t know about the virtual appointments.
“We are going in the opposite direction now, patients are starting to call us to get back into care,” Hamid-Scanlin said. “We are still open and we are providing care to as many patients as we can and are accepting new patients. It’s amazing how patients are becoming more comfortable. They love the virtual visits.”
Although the clinic is mostly seeing patients through virtual visits and telehealth, it soon will begin to slowly start offering more physical visits as it continually tests patients and staff members. It has also hired a cleaning crew to do more cleaning and sanitization.
“We are going to slowly ramp up. We will probably put a couple patients in the morning and then in the afternoon to make sure we are maintaining enough time for cleaning and disinfecting after every appointment,” Hamid-Scanlin said.
