BELOIT—The three greatest concerns in the Beloit school district include the need for interventions for students disrupting the learning environment as well as more parental involvement and professional development to positively impact students, according to climate survey results from Scherck Consulting found in online board documents.
The public can access the report by visiting the district website at www.sdb.k12.wi.us and clicking on “board of education” and clicking on “BoardDocs.”
Traci Scherck of Scherck Consulting will be presenting the report at 7 p.m. Tuesday during the district business meeting at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
A total of 555 district staff members including substitutes took the climate survey between Oct. 12 and 25, resulting in a 63% completion rate. The survey took scores on a 0 to 5 point scale.
The two overall strengths of the district identified were school safety ranked at 4.4 and staff’s immediate supervisor treating them fairly, 4.2.
The top three opportunities for growth in the spring survey included appropriate interventions for students disrupting the learning environment (3.1); parental involvement at school (2.9); and professional development (3.1).
Parental involvement was the lowest scoring area of the spring survey and again showed up as an area of concern in the fall. It was noted there is an increased need to partner with parents during virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The need for parental involvement has increased to a rating of 2.9 in the fall from 2.4 in the winter of 2019; and 2.6 in the spring of 2020.
It was noted that a parent’s viewpoint and perception of education has a direct impact on students’ involvement in the process.
The need for appropriate interventions also increased to 3.1, from 2.4 in winter of 2019; and 2.7 in spring.
During the open response portion of the survey on appropriate interventions, staff discussed the need for mental health support, early interventions of students transferring into the district, consistency of interventions between schools along with the consistency in content-based, research-driven curriculum.
Staff continued to cite concerns about the changing of leadership impacting changes in expectations of staff relating to discipline.