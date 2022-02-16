JANESVILLE—Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Rock County Public Health Department’s partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and a third-party firm for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rock County.
The center, first located at the central campus of Blackhawk Technical College, has administered over 45,000 vaccinations since opening last year. The vaccine clinic, operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, was the first state-run clinic in Wisconsin as the vaccine became more widely available to residents.
The free vaccine clinic was then relocated to the former Rock County Jobs Center at 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, and continues to operate with hours of Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or by calling 844-684-1064.
“We are grateful for our continued partnership with AMI and DHS to make COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible in Rock County. COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide protection against severe illness and death and are a key strategy in protecting our personal health as well as the health of our friends, family and community,” said Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood.
Vaccination rates among various Rock County communities vary drastically, with the City of Beloit lagging consistently behind other cities and towns.
In Beloit, 49% of residents have received one dose and 44.7% have completed a two-dose vaccination series compared to 72.7% having received a first dose and 67% having completed vaccination in the Town of Beloit, DHS data shows.
The disparity also carries to the City of Janesville, with Beloit lagging behind the county’s largest municipality as Janesville reports 63.7% of residents received one dose and 60.2% of city residents are fully vaccinated.
In outlying municipalities, Edgerton reports a first-dose rate of 79.5% and a completed vaccine series rate of 75.2%; Milton reports a first dose rate of 63.4% and a completed series rate of 61.6%. In Clinton, 52% of residents have received one dose and 49.3% of residents have completed vaccination, DHS reports.
Vaccine rates also vary by school district boundary in Rock County. A total of 50% of those located within the School District of Beloit boundary have received one dose and 45.7% have completed vaccination. In the Turner-Beloit School District boundary area, 65% of residents have one dose and 60% have completed vaccination. Within the Janesville School District boundary area, 61.7% of residents have one vaccine dose and 58.1% of residents have completed vaccination, DHS school district boundary vaccination data shows.
Rock County Public Health Department Communications Specialist said the disparity of vaccine rates between Beloit and other municipalities is multi-faceted, and hard to identify.
“The cause of these disparities is likely due to multiple factors and is difficult to pinpoint,” Turner said. “The COVID-19 vaccination rate disparities may be due in part to mistrust in healthcare based on historical trauma, limited or lack of access to accurate information on vaccination, real or perceived barriers to accessing healthcare, or additional factors that drive health disparities.”
Even with the omicron variant surge in cases subsiding, Turner said residents should continue to get vaccinated if they are not yet, calling vaccination the “best prevention measure” against COVID-19.
“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, the situation can change quickly, so now is the time to get vaccinated so you are protected if the numbers increase again,” Turner said.
Across Rock County, 62.9% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 58.8% of residents have completed vaccination.
First-time vaccination rates in Rock County peaked in April of 2021 when 9,876 doses were administered the week of April 4, the same week that saw the first-time vaccination peak for all of Wisconsin (434,649 doses).
In 2022, a total of 5,846 doses were administered in Rock County.
Statewide, 63.8% of residents have one dose and 60.1% of residents have completed vaccination.