MADISON—Six Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) community-based vaccination clinics, including one in Rock County, will gradually reduce hours of operation starting today, according to a news release from the DHS.
Other community based vaccination clinics are in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon and Racine counties.
The community-based clinic in Rock County is at Blackhaw Technical College’s central campus between Beloit and Janesville at 6004 S. County Road G.
“Starting up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort—and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”