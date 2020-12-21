A total of 10,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Wisconsin, according to a statewide vaccination report.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
To date, a total of 84,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin. The initial shipment of Moderna vaccines is expected to be around 16,000 doses, with the rest to follow in the coming weeks. Of the 100,000 doses, 29,000 will be set aside for the federal government’s long-term care pharmacy distribution program that will start on Dec. 28.
Currently all vaccines being administered in Wisconsin are given to frontline health care and long-term care home residents and staff. The next tier of vaccinations may occur in the coming weeks or months, DHS staff said Monday in a call with reporters, depending on the pace at which Tier One vaccines are distributed.
A total of 11,491 cases and 105 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 62,948 negative tests have been completed, along with 10,102 recoveries and an estimated 1,284 active cases in the county as of Monday.
As of Monday, 31% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 9%.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 473 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 14, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 177 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Dec. 14, bringing the citywide total to 3,892 cases. A total of 19,979 negative tests have been reported in the city and 3,484 residents have recovered, an increase of 524 negative tests and 231 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
In Janesville, 296 cases were reported since Dec. 14 as 4,890 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 26,979 negative tests have been reported as 4,178 people have recovered, an increase of 682 negative tests and 293 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; and ages 25 to 34—18%.
Around Rock County, 368 cases have been reported in Clinton; 729 cases in Edgerton; 521 cases in Evansville; 668 cases in Milton and 447 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 31,778 cases and 136 deaths; Green County reported 2,154 cases and eight deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,277 cases and 81 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,435 cases and eight deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 458,612 cases and 4,425 deaths.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County have continued to decrease. As of Monday, 37 patients are receiving treatment for the virus in Rock County hospitals. Statewide hospitalizations increased by 48 admissions on Monday as 20,168 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 91% as an estimated 35,498 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 104 cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 22,965 cases and 308 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 10%.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 119 patients in Rockford area hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, down from Dec. 17 when 125 hospitalizations were reported due to the virus.
As of Monday, Boone County reported 4,777 cases and 54 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,246 cases and 66 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,780 cases and 57 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,065 cases and 41 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,699 cases and 98 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 905,069 cases and 15,299 deaths.The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9.3% and the recovery rate of 98%.