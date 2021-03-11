State residents with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine later this month and the general public could be eligible in May, Wisconsin public health officials announced Thursday.
Individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29. This eligibility group includes individuals with medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Based on the recent and anticipated increases in vaccine availability, DHS anticipates the general public will be eligible for the vaccine sometime in May.
“Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in vaccinations and we are excited to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “I know this past year has been rough for everyone and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19. We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”
Due to the limited supply of vaccine and with this next eligible group likely to include more than 2 million individuals, providers may need to prioritize individuals within this population who are at higher risk. These include individuals with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults, or those living in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
For a complete list of which conditions are included, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/.
Over 1.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin, as Illinois has administered over 3.6 million doses, public health data from both states shows.
A total of 1,837,885 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin as 1,149,800 people have received one dose (19.7% of the state’s population) and 647,108 people (11.1% of state population) have completed the vaccination series.
In Rock County, 32,129 people (19.7%) received at least one dose of the vaccine and 19,730 (12.1%) have completed vaccination.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 14,532 cases and 162 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 73,459 negative tests have been completed, as an estimated 167 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2%, state data shows.
A total of four hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 41,136 cases and 280 deaths; Green County reported 3,225 cases and 17 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,908 cases and 130 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 502 cases and no deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 568,352 cases and 6,524 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 40 admissions on Thursday as 26,670 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.7% as an estimated 6,470 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 21 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 28,523 cases and 443 deaths.
The state reports that a total of 73,685 vaccines have been administered to Winnebago County residents as 24,333 people completed vaccination in the county. Statewide, a total of 3,680,703 vaccinations have been administered to-date.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,966 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,412 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,129 cases and 76 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,144 cases and 77 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,700 new cases and 55 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,409 cases and 20,863 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 2.5% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been over 29 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the pandemic began and the virus has caused 527,726 deaths in the nation. More than 64 million people nationwide have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as over 33.8 million people who have completed vaccination, CDC data shows.