Over a third of all people in Wisconsin have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination as Rock County nears 30% of all residents getting at least one shot, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data published Tuesday.
The DHS announced Tuesday that 1,944,054 residents (33.4%) have received one dose of vaccine and 1,185,478 (20.4%) have completed the vaccination shot series. In total, 3,120,369 doses of vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin.
In Rock County, 48,568 residents (29.7%) have had at least one COVID-19 shot and 30,911 (18.9%) have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Tuesday that 131,588 doses of vaccine have been administered and 50,453 (17.76%) of residents in the county had received both doses of vaccine. Statewide in Illinois, a total of 6,413,258 doses have been administered as 2,424,674 (19.03%) of residents are through with both shots and completed vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,912 cases and 165 deaths. A total of 14,516 county residents have recovered from the virus as 75,731 negative tests have been completed. The Rock County Public Health Department estimates there are a total of 231 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Hospitalization data for Rock County, last updated on April 1, shows seven people are receiving in-patient care in hospitals in Rock County due to the virus.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 886 new cases and eight additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 581,070 cases and 6,648 deaths. Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% and it is estimated there are 7,562 active cases statewide.
Wisconsin reported a statewide test positivity rate of 3.5% on Tuesday, a figure that’s increased from 2% since March 10.
On Tuesday, the CDC awarded Wisconsin over $53.6 million to increase vaccine uptake, including those in underserved populations. The award is part of $3 billion in funding that CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the IDPH reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 29,737 cases and 456 deaths.
Across Illinois, 2,931 new cases and 13 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,261,667 cases and 21,395 deaths. The state has a test positivity rate of 3.9%, up from around 2% last month. Illinois has a recovery rate of 98%.