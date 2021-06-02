BELOIT—Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, health care professionals in Beloit still say patients who experience stroke symptoms are delaying seeking medical attention, a potentially fatal mistake.
Those seeking care for possible stroke symptoms have often delayed seeking medical care since some stroke symptoms are not painful, according to Beloit Health System Stroke Coordinator Cody Monyelle.
“They can be very disabling. The longer you wait to get help, the more likely you are to be disabled from the stroke,” he said.
The most common symptoms of a stroke are: facial droop, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, and speech difficulties- usually trouble finding words or slurred speech. Most stroke symptoms have a sudden onset and on one side of the body.
Monyelle said one of the biggest takeaways from caring for patients during the pandemic was the importance for patients to quickly call 911 or seek medical care at the nearest emergency room.
“Every minute counts in stroke and the sooner you get to the ER, the sooner we can treat. This leads to a better chance for good outcomes,” Monyelle said.
To catch the signs of a stroke, Monyelle said to remember the “BE FAST” acronym.
Balance—dizziness or trouble walking
Eyes—vision problems such as blurred vision, double vision, or loss of vision
Facial Droop—Unequal smile
Arm or Leg—weakness or numbness on one side of the body
Speech—trouble speaking or understanding speech.
Terrible Headache
“Most strokes only have about a 4 hour window for treatment,” Monyelle said.
Monyelle said the biggest problem facing patients is something known as a transient ischemic attack, a mini-stroke, in which stroke symptoms come and go. This often could be a warning sign that a disabling stroke could occur within a matter of hours.
The risk of stroke increases for those with pre-existing conditions including high blood pressure or diabetes.
Delaying treatment can lead to serious medical incidents, even disability or death.