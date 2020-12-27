BELOIT—The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to delay seeking medical care, and in instances of patients who exhibit stroke symptoms, that delay can be life-threatening.
Beloit Health System Stroke Coordinator Cody Monyelle said patients who show signs of a stroke “have often” delayed medical care.
“This delay can have serious consequences on treatment options,” Monyelle said. “Stroke treatment is very time sensitive and if you delay care too long you may not be able to receive medication or treatment that has been proven to reduce disability and death in stroke.”
Monyelle said the biggest problem facing patients is something known as a transient ischemic attack, a mini-stroke, in which stroke symptoms come and go. This often could be a warning sign that a disabling stroke could occur within a matter of hours.
The risk of stroke increases for those with pre-existing conditions including high blood pressure or diabetes.
Delaying treatment can lead to serious medical incidents, even disability or death.
“I would urge anyone who is having stroke symptoms to come to the ER as soon as possible,” Monyelle said. “This also extends to any other medical emergency as well. Stroke symptoms usually happen very suddenly. You go to bed and wake up with arm weakness; or you may be out to lunch and suddenly have trouble speaking. These could be signs of a stroke and the best thing to do is call 911. Our local EMS systems play a big role in stroke care and do a tremendous job of assessing, treating and transporting potential stroke patients.”
Above all, those who think they or someone the love is experiencing a stroke should call 911.
“Recognizing stroke and getting treatment early can be the difference between a patient recovering from a stroke or becoming severely disabled or even death,” Monyelle said.