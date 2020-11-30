Since the start of the pandemic, over 40% of all Rock County COVID-19 deaths have occurred in November as infection rates remain high in municipalities across the county.
Thirty-six of the county’s 82 virus-related deaths, 44%, occurred in November.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 862 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 23, an increase of 267 cases from last week, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Janesville has added more cases since Nov. 23 while Beloit’s mortality rate has increased from 0.9% to 1.04% compared to Janesville’s 0.84%, a decrease of 0.06% from last week.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, a figure last updated on Nov. 25, show at that time 54 patients were receiving treatment for the virus. In Winnebago County, Illinois, health officials announced on Monday that 169 patients were receiving in-patient treatment at Rockford hospitals due to COVID-19, up from 166 reported on Nov. 23.
In COVID-19 vaccine related news, pharmaceutical company Moderna asked U.S. and European regulators on Monday to allow emergency use of its vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection against the virus, as reported by the Associated Press.
In Beloit, 230 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Nov. 23, bringing the citywide total to 3,260 cases. A total of 18,160 negative tests have been reported in the city and 2,511 residents have recovered, an increase of 741 negative tests and 321 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 15 to 24—17%; ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—16%.
In Janesville, 632 cases were reported since Nov. 23 as 3,889 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 24,826 negative tests have been reported as 2,972 people have recovered, an increase of 1,710 negative tests and 387 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—16%.
Around Rock County, 293 cases have been reported in Clinton; 646 cases in Edgerton; 454 cases in Evansville; 577 cases in Milton and 356 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
A county testing site at Blackhawk Technical College has processed nearly 5,000 specimens as of Nov. 30, according to the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing will continue through Dec. 3.
On Monday, the health department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 9,440 cases and 82 deaths as 58,306 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 7,207 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 28.2%, a decrease of 0.3% from Nov. 23.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 27,489 cases and 80 deaths; Green County reported 1,691 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 5,889 cases and 48 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,534 new cases and six additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 387,235 cases and 3,313 deaths. To-date, 17,095 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 96 admissions from Sunday. An estimated 68,774 cases remain active in the state as Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 81%, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin has a statewide virus test positivity rate of 12.3%, down 1% from Nov. 23.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 625 new cases from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that Winnebago County has recorded 19,150 cases and 237 deaths as of Monday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 15.7%, down 0.6% from Nov. 23.
Boone County reported 3,962 cases and 32 deaths; DeKalb County 5,028 cases and 48 deaths, Ogle County reported 2,881 cases and 36 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,489 cases and 30 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 6,190 new cases and 85 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.2%, down 0.5% from Nov. 23 and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 13.3 million cases and 267,438 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).