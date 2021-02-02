BELOIT—Everybody’s invited to the festive and fun Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Annual Awards Luncheon. The event will be held virtually at noon on Feb. 11.
People can purchase tickets via Eventbrite for $25 apiece. It includes a lunch from one of the following downtown restaurants: Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, Bagels & More or Fresco Fajita House.
A link to sign up for the event is available on the DBA’s Facebook page or its website https://downtownbeloit.com/us.
“We are really excited to have three of our downtown restaurants featured and be partnering with them on some menu selections. We hope people can pick up their lunches between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. so that way they are ready to view our awards at noon,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
There is an option online to purchase 50-50 raffle tickets as a donation to the DBA.
El-Amin said those at the DBA are excited to be giving away a lot of awards this year.
“So many of our businesses did such amazing things in 2020,” she said. “There were 12 new businesses this year, lots of facade renovations, new signage at new businesses and a lot of great success stories from 2020.”
The theme for this year’s event is the “DBA Bunch” mirrored off “The Brady Bunch.”
“If you remember the opening of the show, it looks like a Zoom call,” El-Amin said. “The 1960s and 1970s were the forefront of what we look at on a daily basis.”
Some of the DBA staff and volunteers are also wearing some 1960s and 1970s themed apparel for the shindig.
The emcee of the luncheon will be Stateline Mental Health Services owner Board Chair Stephanie Knueppel.
El-Amin explained how bits and pieces were filmed on Jan. 28.
“Since we had to be socially distant, we allowed only so many people into the building at once for filming,” El-Amin said.
Several of the awards were surprises to recipients who have been coaxed to the building under false pretenses by friends with some heartwarming and humorous effect.
El-Amin said she hopes recipients will feel acknowledged for their hard work through the virtual ceremony this year.
The DBA’s first awards ceremony was in 1988. This will be its first awards luncheon at its new location at 557 E. Grand Ave.