BELOIT — The Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) wlll be holding its 28th Annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade “in reverse” and bringing back many holiday traditions in a new and safe way.
The floats/entries in the lighted parade will remain stationary as the public views each entry by driving through the Third Street parking lot in Downtown Beloit.
“We would love to have your business/organization join us,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
The 8th Annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade will be held from 6—8 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the Third Street parking lot.
“The Third Street parking lot is huge,” El-Amin said. “We can fit the huge amount of floats and people coming through.”
Instead of Santa Claus landing on the roof of First National Bank, he will be in his sleigh viewable as his fans drive by.
El-Amin said the Grand Lighted Parade is a big tradition the DBA hopes to carry on. The drive-through style will be similar to other drive-through light viewing events during the holidays. The changes to the event are being made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are trying to still have traditions,” El-Amin said. “It will be different but still enjoyable.”
The event will remain a family activity, where all members of the family can sit in the car and “ooo” and “ah” together as they pass by the interesting and twinkling displays.
Many of the other DBA holiday traditions will carry on, albeit more safe and socially-distanced.
The window decorating contest in the downtown will occur with business owners and a few high schoolers bedazzling windows.
Holidazzle will be held the first Friday in December (Dec. 4) from 5—9 p.m. sans vendors and trolleys. However, businesses will be open late with specials and promotions.
The DBA also will be holding another “Downtown Story Stroll.” One of each page of a children’s book will be displayed at downtown storefronts. People can follow the story through downtown Beloit to read the full book. The open-air experience can be enjoyed from outside the business and promotes literacy. The event will run from mid-November until the end of December. The book to be featured is “The Silver Snow Day” by Jean Ottelien.
“We are thinking about doing a coloring contest with it,” El-Amin said.
The goal of all the events, El-Amin said, is to get people out and about doing things as safely as possible.
“We don’t want the winter blues to settle in,” she said.