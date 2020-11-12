Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin, left, and Promotions Coordinator Crystal Cribbs hold some of the gift cards the DBA will be giving out to the public. At a variety of upcoming events, the DBA will dole out a total of 100 gift cards thanks to grant funds to help with marketing received through the Wisconsin TRAVEL stimulus grant program funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.