BELOIT — The Downtown Beloit Association will be giving out almost 100 gift cards for supporting local businesses.
The cards have a total value of $6,000 and are made possible thanks to the DBA receiving $15,000 through the Wisconsin TRAVEL stimulus grant program funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“It’s very exciting. We are so thankful the grant program was able to award us some funds. While we could get everything we applied for, we are thankful to get this and be able to support our downtown businesses by giving away these funds,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
The Wisconsin TRAVEL stimulus grant program will allocate up to $12 million to be distributed to Wisconsin’s tourism promotion and tourism development organizations to provide much-needed relief and support to the tourism industry, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism at http://industry.travelwisconsin.com.
The gift cards come with a directory of businesses and a coupon sheet.
“Our gift cards are good at 170 businesses downtown, including 30 retail locations and 20 restaurants and bars,” El-Amin said.
The first gift card giveaway will be in conjunction with Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28). For all of the giveaways, people can go on the DBA website at downtownbeloit.com to find a link to enter to win. The contest has begun and is running until Nov. 23. The Small Business Saturday marketing and contest will give away a total of eight $250 gift cards.
“We will draw winners and people can use their gift cards to shop on Small Business Saturday which is Nov. 28,” El-Amin said.
A second gift card giveaway will be Shop Local Safely, which will run until Dec. 21, giveaway of 10 $100 gift cards.
The DBA is also doing a Story Stroll again, where one of each page of the book will be displayed in business storefronts. The pages will go up Nov. 16 and remain there until the end of the year. There is a link to the DBA Facebook page for people to submit selfies at the book locations to enter a chance to win. There will be 50 $20 gift cards given away.
People can also enter to win by taking their selfies by the dedicated windows downtown. The downtown Beloit window decorating contest will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4.
“If people take selfies and put them into the event on our Facebook page. We are giving away 20 $50 gift cards,” El-Amin said.
People can show their receipts to DBA staff at its offices at 557 E. Grand Ave. after shopping at Holidazzle, set for Dec. 4 for a chance to win 10 $100 Downtown Beloit gift cards. For every receipt over $10 they get an entry to win.