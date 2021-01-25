BELOIT — Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) favorites including the Silent Film Showcase, the Sing Along and the First National Bank Classic Film, will all be presented in a special Drive-In setting during BIFF 2021.
The screenings will take place in an Ironworks Campus parking lot in downtown Beloit and will follow the very successful format developed during the summer drive-in movies shown around the community. The exact location of the parking lot will be announced in early February.
The Silent Film for this year is the 1936 comedy classic “Modern Times,” written, directed and starring Charlie Chaplin as the Little Tramp. It is the last time that Chaplin portrayed the Tramp and the first time Chaplin’s voice is heard on film. The film is a comment on the desperate conditions people faced during the Great Depression, conditions created, in Chaplin’s view, by modern industrialization. “Modern Times” is scheduled to be screened at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.
For those ready for a little singers-in-cars participation, the BIFF 2021 Sing Along is one of the greatest films of all time, “The Wizard of Oz.”
“The 1939 musical fantasy is the perfect family picture and should get all generations in harmony,” says BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard. “No matter how many times you see it there is always something new, and fun, about watching it again.”
The Wizard of Oz is scheduled to be screened at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The First National Bank Classic Film this year will be a celebration of BIFF’s 16th anniversary. “Sixteen Candles,” the coming-of-age film starring Molly Ringwald and directed by John Hughes, follows a storyline that can confirm, or take people back to, the challenges of being a teenager in love.
Shot mostly in Chicago and Evanston, “Sixteen Candles” is scheduled to be screened at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.
These outdoor films will be weather dependent and will be rescheduled if necessary. All BIFF Drive-In Theater events will be free to the general public. The total number of cars allowed in the screening area will be determined by the City of Beloit, the BIFF staff and the owner of the lot, Hendricks Commercial Properties. It is projected that capacity may exceed 80 vehicles.