JANESVILLE—The total number of COVID-19 cases increased sharply over the past three months as public health officials urge people to get vaccinated to help prevent another winter surge of infections and virus-related deaths.
In June, Rock County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases. The number of infections spiked dramatically in July when 246 were reported but rose even higher in August when a total of 915 cases were reported, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In the last three months, 11 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Rock County.
“Overall, we have seen case activity increase rapidly at the end of July and into mid-August. The increase has slowed down a little in the second half of August, but we are still seeing high case activity and still fall into the CDC’s high transmission category for COVID-19 spread,” said Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
Turner said the current level of transmission in Rock County was “concerning,” but said there was still time to slow down the spread with vaccinations ahead of winter as more people gather indoors to avoid the colder temperatures.
“It will be extremely important for people to continue with prevention measures including masking and distancing. Increased vaccination will also play a key role in preventing increases in COVID-19 activity,” Turner said.
Over the last seven days, 200 new cases per 100,000 residents in Rock County have been recorded by the health department as an estimated 557 cases remain active. To date, a total of 17,587 cases and 190 deaths have been reported in Rock County.
In terms of vaccinations, 61.8% of people eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose and 60.5% have completed vaccination. That figure drops slightly when the entire population of Rock County is added, bringing vaccination rates to 54.15% (first dose) and 50.6% (completed), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,699 new cases have been reported over the last seven days, along with 8 newly recovered virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is 7.7%. The seven-day average is the highest it has been in more than six months, DHS reports, as the health agency urged caution as the Labor Day weekend nears.
“COVID-19 cases are rising in Wisconsin due to the more contagious Delta variant. People who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to make up the significant majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. “It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus. Let’s use all of our effective prevention tools: Get vaccinated, wear masks when gathering indoors, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, especially if planning get-togethers with others over the holiday weekend.”
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department on Wednesday reported 218 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days as the county’s test positivity rate jumped to 8.3%. A total of 43.9% of all Winnebago County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Statewide, Illinois reported 5,178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths Wednesday. The increase in new cases on Wednesday is the largest reported for a single day spike since January 22.
There have been 1,528,120 total COVID cases, including 23,979 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.6%.