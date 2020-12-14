ROCKTON — What would be a great way to put 2020 to bed?
“Let’s get our ice creams drunk,” said Dairyhäus owner Brent Murray.
To put 2020 behind everyone and to celebrate the public’s loyalty during the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray is ‘spiking the holidays’ by creating three new alcohol-infused ice creams. The new inebriated selections joins the shop’s longtime favorite Bourbon Praline, which includes Maker’s Mark Bourbon ice cream and candied praline pecans.
Last week, Murray mixed up the shop’s first Whiskey Vanilla ice cream consisting of Jameson Whiskey. The tipsy ice cream has already hit shelves in the Stateline Area including a spot at Rockton Food and Spirits where Murray purchases the booze.
Murray’s also whipped up a batch of mulled wine ice cream, which is arriving at retail outlets soon. The next batch will have a bit more decadence with the addition of dark chocolate chips.
Murray’s also experimenting with making a new Irish Cream flavor.
Although the frozen treats have a bit of booze, Murray said it should be safe to drive and eat.
“It might take 12 quarts to get a buzz, but one serving should please the taste buds. You don’t have to worry about violating your New Year’s resolutions,” Murray said.
Typically the shop is open to the public from April through September. However, after Murray started offering curbside pickup of quarts of ice cream and cones with a lot of success, he decided to stay open year round, at least for now.
Offering only quarts of ice cream and cones, Murray said, was a safer way to be open during the pandemic and he was surprised by the public’s strong support.
“It continued to remain profitable, and we decided to keep it going,” he said. “It seems like people are still enjoying it, and maybe it’s something we can continue in the future.”
During the holiday season, Dairyhäus also offers signature ice creams such as Peppermint Pattie; Santa’s Milk and Cookies; and Eggnog caramel swirl. Murray created the lineup several years ago and the public always eagerly awaits the festive flavors.
“I can’t tell you how great it’s been to have the community rally behind us,” Murray said.