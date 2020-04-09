Illinois and Wisconsin once again saw a jump in COVID-19 cases as two new virus-related deaths were reported in the Stateline Area on Thursday.
Rock County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In total, 47 positive cases have been reported in Rock County. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the county reported by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Last week, the health department reported that some of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county were residents and staff at the Oak Park Place assisted living facility in Janesville. As of Thursday, seven residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
In counties bordering Rock County, Dane County reported 307 cases and 11 deaths; nine cases in Green County; and 28 cases in Walworth County as of Thursday afternoon, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,885 positive cases and 111 deaths were reported on Wednesday, an increase of 129 cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19 from Wednesday. To date, 843 patients—or 29% of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases—resulted in hospitalizations, per DHS data.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the construction of a COVID-19 alternative care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, in a partnership with the Army Corp of Engineers.
Milwaukee County has accounted for 1,484 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths, representing a total of 51% of all COVID-19 cases and 58% of virus-related deaths in Wisconsin, DHS data shows.
In Illinois, 16,422 cases and 528 deaths were reported on Thursday, an increase of 344 new cases and 66 additional deaths due to COVID-19 from Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, eight new cases and two additional deaths were reported bringing the county’s total up to 84 confirmed cases and five deaths, the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) announced on Thursday.
One of the deaths was reported Thursday at Anam Care Center on Sayer Road in Rockford, according to Anam Care CEO Bernice Marinelli. The first case of COVID-19 was reported on April 1 at the care facility, Marinelli said.
The health department is investigating positive cases of COVID-19 in residents at two separate long term care facilities including Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor in Rockford.
Cases in Winnebago County are made up of 18 between the ages of 10 and 29-years-old; 25 between the ages of 30 and 49-years-old; 28 between the ages of 50 and 69-years-old and 13 between the ages of 70 and over 80-years-old, WCHD data shows.
In counties bordering Winnebago County, Boone County reported seven cases and one death; 32 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 14 cases and one death in Ogle County and seven in Stephenson County.
There are 427,460 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.