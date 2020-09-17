BELOIT—CVS Health is opening 2,000 new drive-through COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacies across the country, including new sites in Beloit and Janesville.
A new drive-through site will be at the CVS Pharmacy at 1063 Fourth St., Beloit. A drive-through site already has been operating at the CVS Pharmacy at 2149 Prairie Ave., Beloit. There also is a new site to be established at the CVS Pharmacy at 1700 Milton Ave., Janesville.
The self-swab test is offered at no cost to the customer. However, those interested must register in advance at CVS.com. Test results usually are available in two or three days.
CVS Health expects to have 4,000 drive-through sites operational by mid-October. The sites will gradually open with 400 sites to open today.