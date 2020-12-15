BELOIT—Fifty-four participating Culvers in Wisconsin, Illinois and Idaho raised a total of $41,508 for VetsRoll as part of the 9th Annual Veterans Day Week Fundraiser. The sum includes some private customer donations as well.
Representatives from VetsRoll, Finnegan’s RV and the area Culver’s restaurants gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate with a check passing and photo.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go into VetsRoll general funds to go toward future trips expenses, tentatively planned from May 23-26, 2021.
VetsRoll, Inc. is a southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois based charity providing all-expenses paid trips to see the War Memorials in Washington, D.C. for veterans of World War II, the Korean War and other veterans who served through 1966. Rosie-the-Riveters who served at home while men went to war also are welcome on the trips.
This year’s fundraiser was about 30% higher than last year’s $31,183, said VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan.
Each of the 54-participating Culver’s locations pledged one day between Nov. 7—15 to donate 11% of its entire day’s sales to support VetsRoll.
In addition, many stores sold a special patriot sundae for $1 and donated those proceeds to VetsRoll.
“We had more stores on board this year. One of the interesting trends we saw is that most of the dining rooms are closed or severely restricted. The bulk of that money is in sales rather than donation boxes,” Finnegan said.
Not only were sales strong, but many generous customers reached deep in their pockets to help this year.
Finnegan noted the four Janesville stores raised almost $4,500.
In a Rockford Culvers, for example, a customer put a $1,000 check in the donation box. There was a $50 check at another Rockford store, and a $100 check at the Beloit store.
With such strong momentum this year, Finnegan expects it will continue to raise more funds each year. There is interest now from Culver’s stores from Indian, Missouri and Minnesota to potentially join the promotion next year.
“Assuming that things are back to ‘normal’ by November of 2021 and with even more locations joining the excitement, this event will become our largest annual fundraiser,” Finnegan said.