Rock County farmers have about 15% of their corn and soybeans planted. Planting is going smoothly, although farmers are facing difficult markets and uncertain times due to COVID-19, according to Rock County UW Extension agriculture agent Nick Baker.
Having 15% of crops planted by this time of year is average and on schedule. The hay crop has survived through the winter, which is also good news for dairy and livestock producers.
Although April was a dry month, there was enough moisture from last year not to be a major concern. Many farmers were in their fields planting this week, although they are taking a break due to rains and wet soil. With weather a bit cool, farmers will need sunshine and dry weather to move ahead. It’s looking to be a good planting season weather wise, following last year’s wet spring and late planting.
However, there are other challenges due to markets being down. Baker said dairy and livestock producers are hurting with some of the processing plants closing due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19.
“Even if there is a demand from consumers, there is no way for the farmers to get it to them,” Baker said. “Everything is down right now. The markets weren’t strong to begin with. Dairy producers in the area are still having to dump milk.”
While steers or pigs can be kept, milk has a limited shelf life.
“You literally have to dump it down the drain or haul it away,” Baker said.
The farmers are facing lower prices as crop markets are down.
“A farmer said today he ‘hopes to only lose $20 per acre’ which is not a good sign,” Baker said.
With fuel prices down due to less people driving and using it, there’s not a need for ethanol so production in Wisconsin has basically stopped. It’s a big challenge to Rock County farmers as many farmers sell to ethanol plants in Jefferson and Milton.
“With no ethanol production no corn can be sold to ethanol plants,” Baker said. “Once things open up people will start driving again and it will come back, but right now it’s hurting markets.”
Baker said farmers are just trying to hang on until the virus takes its course and things go back to normal soon.
“If you milk cows, you have to keep milking, and keep planting your crops and hope markets improve so there is profit in the future,” he said. “This year all crop producers are holding their breath and hoping they can get everything planted on time. We should be in good shape for crop production but hoping the markets improve,” Baker said. “People are hanging in there and farmers are optimistic. Supporting local markets and products will definitely help farmers.”
