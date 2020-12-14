BELOIT — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Rock County this week, as health systems in the Stateline Area continue to prepare to inoculate frontline health workers.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said Monday the health system does not yet have a date as to when the first doses will arrive for health care workers, but noted that an internal administration site had been set up at Beloit Memorial Hospital. The health system has taken steps to develop a vaccine distribution plan for staff as vaccines become available.
SSM Health expects to receive its first shipments of vaccine this week, according to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville spokesperson Erica Mathis.
“We are prepared for the special handling required for these shipments and have a plan in place to distribute the vaccine to our frontline health care workers shortly after it arrives,” Mathis said. “Because supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are currently limited, SSM Health will follow the priority vaccination plan set by public health and federal government experts.”
Mercyhealth spokesperson Trish Reed said the health system was still waiting on state and federal guidance as to who should receive the vaccine and when.
“Mercyhealth is currently in the process of identifying which of our employees meet the CDC definition of health care personnel eligible for vaccine,” Reed said. “While things look promising, it is important to know there are several steps to move through before a vaccine is available to the public.”
Local preparations come as the State of Wisconsin announced on Monday it received 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that saw federal emergency approval on Dec. 11. Those to first get the vaccine will be health care workers and long-term health care facilities residents.
Officials have previously said vaccines for the general public could be available by mid-2021 and are expected to be free for residents.
“While we are excited and ready to begin vaccinating those that experts have identified as priority populations, we must remember that this is going to be a long process for everyone,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are asking Wisconsinites to be patient and continue to help slow the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, physical distancing, getting tested, and washing your hands.”
Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said in a conference call with media on Monday that the state would receive an additional shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses next week as distribution is now underway.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and eight distribution hubs have been developed across Wisconsin to support the logistical challenge of transporting and distributing the vaccine without damaging any doses. The Pfizer vaccine also requires a two-dose shot given about three weeks apart.
Another immunization could net federal approval this week as the Moderna vaccine is currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Willems Van Dijk said.
A partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and national pharmacies CVS and Walgreens will use the Moderna vaccine, pending approval, for a wider distribution plan of the vaccine once it becomes for longterm care facilities, according to news release from Gov. Tony Evers.
The effort, which will begin with skilled nursing facilities, involves the on-site vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities. It is set to begin on Dec. 28, the release said.
DHS staff declined to comment on the location of the vaccine distribution hubs citing security concerns, but noted that the initial distribution of doses were sent to the eight hubs based on population metrics.
“We didn’t want to wait,” Willems Van Dijk said. “We needed to get it going and make sure vaccines were available because everyone is awaiting that first dose.”
Local health departments in Illinois Region 1 that includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties expect a limited amount of vaccines for healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and older adults living in long-term care facilities.
The health departments said in a release that allocations of the vaccines would be given based on risk of serious illness and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Stateline Area communities.
“Plans are in progress for getting more vaccine out to the community. The public should know that at this time there is no waiting list or appointment list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Check your local health department’s social media and website for updated information as this is a rapidly changing situation,” the health departments said.
On Monday, the State of Illinois received the first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). The state received approximately 43,000 doses in the first shipment and expects additional shipments in the coming weeks. The vast majority of doses in this shipment will be delivered from the SNS to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state that will serve as pick up locations for local health departments to begin distribution to healthcare workers in their jurisdictions, with the remaining portion going directly to predetermined local health department, the state said.