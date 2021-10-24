hot COVID-19 vaccine offered in Roscoe Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE—A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Nov. 1 at Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St.The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is recommended for people age 18 and older.The clinic is being presented through a partnership between the State of Illinois and the Village of Roscoe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Moderna Roscoe Village Hall State Of Illinois Vaccine Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Janesville family mourns two men who died at party Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime