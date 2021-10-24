ROSCOE—A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Nov. 1 at Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St.

The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is recommended for people age 18 and older.

The clinic is being presented through a partnership between the State of Illinois and the Village of Roscoe.

