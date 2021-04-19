BELOIT — The City of Beloit and Community Action will partner to offer COVID-19 vaccines to residents on Wednesday at the Merrill Community Center.
The clinic will bring free vaccines to Merrill Neighborhood residents with a limited number of Moderna vaccine doses that will be administered by Beloit Fire Department staff.
Appointments will take approximately 30 minutes and face covering are required.
Registration is also required by calling 608-313-1206; if no one answers the phone, please leave a message with contact information. If mobility is an issue, inform registration staff to connect residents with a ride.
The clinic will run from 1 - 6 p.m. at the center, at 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
Those who participate in the clinic will need to return for a second dose on May 19.