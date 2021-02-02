MADISON — Low COVID-19 vaccine supply continues to restrict efforts to vaccinate more people in Wisconsin, even as the state added more vaccine supply last week.
In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Director Julie Willems Van Dijk said a total of 578,335 vaccines have been administered across Wisconsin so far.
“We need more vaccine,” Van Dijk said. “That’s the bottom line. Supply is going to grow bit by bit and it’s fabulous that Wisconsin has vaccinators who are ready to vaccinate more people than are able to be vaccinated.”
Van Dijk said a total of 300,000 vaccine doses have been requested by providers across the state, but DHS is only able to fill 27% of all requests.
Wisconsin recently saw an increase from 35,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to 48,000 doses per week.
“We’ve been told by our federal partners to anticipate that for the next three weeks,” Van Dijk said.
Last week alone, over 200,000 vaccines were administered statewide, she added.
“It’s a monumental undertaking and it’s the most significant health intervention our state has ever seen,” Van Dijk said. “It has the potential to be transformative for our state.”
The administration of President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that it plans to ship about a million doses of vaccine to about 6,500 pharmacies as soon as next week.
Health care providers who administered the vaccine to groups not yet authorized to receive it have yet to face sanctions, but Van Dijk said DHS had contacted providers to halt distribution to those not yet eligible for the vaccine.
In Rock County, vaccines were administered to school district staff in Beloit and Janesville prior to state guidelines changing from starting in mid-January to being pushed back to March due to limited supply. Vaccines were also issued to employees of Fairbanks Morse after a misinterpretation of state guidelines.
Both Beloit Health System and Mercyhealth say they have reevaluated state guidelines and are focusing on vaccinating remaining eligible individuals in Phase 1A and those over the age of 65.
“We have chosen not to issue sanctions to providers who do not follow those guidelines,” Van Dijk said. “We ask them to stop and if they have not stopped, that could result in a reduction in their vaccine distribution allotment.”
Van Dijk said it could be late spring or early summer when the vaccine supply is large enough to meet demand.
“The story is slow and steady progress right now,” Van Dijk said. “We are seeing a very low supply right now.”