BELOIT—As COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to climb in Rock County, HealthNet of Rock County is partnering with New Zion Baptist Church to offer free shots to Beloit residents this weekend.
The “Victory Through Vaccination” event will run from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at New Zion, 1905 Mound Ave. The second clinic will run from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, also at the church.
The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants must be 18 or older and doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, according to Senior Pastor James M. Ivy.
Ivy stressed the importance of the events being able to reach underserved residents.
“This partnership was made so that many communities of color in Beloit would have access to the vaccine rather than having to travel out of the city or wait for weeks to make appointments in the few places in the city that has made vaccination available to the public,” Ivy said. “New Zion Church believes it is important that people of color have access to this vaccine to decrease the spread of COVID among our community.”
A total of 54,709 residents (33.5%) in Rock County have received at least one dose and 35,299 county residents (21.6%) have completed the vaccine series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Demographic vaccine data shows that 31.5% of residents who received at least one dose are White, 22.3% are Asian, 12.1% Black and 10.1% Native American.