Shown above is the Beloit Farmers Market from State Street in downtown Beloit in June 2020. 

 Photo provided

BELOIT- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be offering a vaccine clinic at the Beloit Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Farmers Market is held on State Street and East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit.