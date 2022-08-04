hot COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Beloit Farmers Market Saturday Sara Myers Sara Myers Author email Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Shown above is the Beloit Farmers Market from State Street in downtown Beloit in June 2020. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be offering a vaccine clinic at the Beloit Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.The Farmers Market is held on State Street and East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit.The clinic is open to the public and there is no cost to participate, according to the AMI news release. The clinic is for those ages 6 months and up and includes boosters.Those who would like to receive a booster dose should bring their vaccination card and minors require parents consent and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to AMI. More information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at vaccines.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Covid-19 Covid-19 Vaccine Vaccine Clinic Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Beloit Farmers Market Ami Expeditionary Healthcare Sara Myers Author email Follow Sara Myers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Interim superintendent for Beloit school district chosen Beloit man who died in crash identified Rojas Boxing Gym in Beloit rings the bell at a new location Beloit elementary and intermediate schools awarded grants from Wisconsin DPI Beloit man charged with 6th OWI claimed daughter, not on scene, was driving Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime