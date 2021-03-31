Despite a 4-3 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday that said Gov. Tony Evers did not have the authority to order people to wear masks, city and county officials will keep mask requirements in place.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling prevents Evers from issuing public health emergency orders requiring face masks indoors without the approval of the legislature, ruling he exceeded his authority by extending the mandate through multiple emergency orders.
Despite the court ruling, nothing has changed regarding the mask mandate in Beloit or Rock County, according to Sarah Lock, Beloit’s director of strategic communications in an email to the Daily News.
Meanwile, the number of fully-vaccinated Wisconsinites reached 17.9% on Thursday, while the number of COVID-19 cases in Rock County and the state are beginning to increase.
There were 1,040,039 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, and 2,161,302 people in Illinois who received both doses or 16.96% of the population on Wednesday, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday. It was up from 16 new cases on Tuesday and 17 new cases on Monday. To date, a total of 14,782 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 211 active cases and 14,407 had recovered in Rock County. The positivity rate in Rock County was 15% on Wednesday. There were 9 in Rock County hospitals on Tuesday, up from 4 on March 23.
Dane County reported a total of 43,511 cases and 311 deaths; Green County reported 3,478 cases and 22 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,634 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 563 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 577,195 cases and 6,622 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 563,534 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 6,825 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, the latest data available, the state positivity rate was 2.8%, which has been increasing since March 12 when it was at 2%.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 37 new cases on March 30, the latest data available. Its 7-day rolling positivity rate was 4.4%. The total administered vaccine doses were 114,805. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 29,299 cases and 452 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 6,112 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,651 cases and 117 deaths; McHenry County reported 25,586 cases and 273 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,412 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,279 cases and 79 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,244,585 cases, including 21,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
While 70% of Illinois residents 65 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not all of the metrics needed to advance to the Bridge to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan have been met which would result in increased capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings. The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 24-30, 2021 is 3.9%, according to the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov.