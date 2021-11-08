Vaccination rates are rising in Rock County as COVID-19 numbers remain relatively steady.
From Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 there were 72 new cases in Beloit; 174 in Janesville; four in Clinton; 16 in Edgerton; 17 in Evansville; 21 in Milton; and 12 in the rest of the county.
There were 30 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County and no deaths on Monday.
To date, a total 20,238 cases and 219 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began. There were 19,346 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and there are currently 673 active cases. There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of Nov. 4. The case rate is 208 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 65.2% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County who have completed the vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,193. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 14 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.9%.
As of Monday, 55.1% of the total population of Wisconsin have completed the vaccine series, or 3,210,654 people.
As of Monday, the positivity rate in Winnebago County, Illinois was 6.4% which is going up and a case rate of 273.9 per 100,000 people which is going up. There is 51.9% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Nov. 5, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,462 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting on Oct. 29. Of Illinois’ total population, 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Nov. 3, IDPH adopted CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 years to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Area health systems have begun administering booster shots to those who are eligible. The booster shots are being given to those age 65 and older, and to those age 50 to 64 who have an underlying health condition.