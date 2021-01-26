As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the country, first responders appear to be refusing the immunization at a higher rates in Beloit compared to Janesville, according to data obtained by the Beloit Daily News.
In the Beloit Police Department, 46 of the department’s 94 employees (48.9%) have chosen to be vaccinated. Four remaining police department staff members want the vaccine and will receive it later, which would bring the department’s overall vaccination rate to 53%.
Interim Police Chief Thomas Stigler said department employees declined the vaccine because they considered themselves to not be at high risk in terms of health conditions. Others declined initially being vaccinated to seek out more information regarding the vaccine, he said.
“Though we have not experienced significant staffing issues in the past 10 months, the potential is still here so I would like to see it at 100%,” Stigler said. “The higher the vaccination rate, the sooner we will get back to normal.”
At the Beloit Fire Department, 24 of the department’s 57 employees (42.1%) have been vaccinated and no remaining staff want the vaccine, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease said the fire department has had “zero duty-related COVID-19 illnesses because we have implemented best practices in prevention.”
“Our firefighters were provided the right to choose what method of protection is best for them,” Pease said. “We have taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep individuals safe.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she would like to see a higher rate of vaccine participation among city employees, but said she felt the low rate of vaccination among first responders was comparable to other agencies.
“As individuals continue to research their health decisions, we hope that more will choose to become vaccinated so that we can safely achieve herd immunity and loosen social distancing measures,” Luther said. “I personally am confident in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing the research studies. I look forward to being vaccinated when it is my turn.”
In Janesville, the police department reports 77 of 116 staff (66.3%) have received the vaccine as 15 await immunization, which would bring the department’s total to 92 of 116 staff vaccinated (79.3%), Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan reported.
Sheridan said he did not know what to expect heading into the vaccination rollout for first responders.
“We have tried to provide as much information as possible to our employees throughout the pandemic, including passing along the latest information about the vaccine, so they could make informed decisions,” Sheridan said. “Recently, we have seen some employees who originally chose not to get the vaccine change their mind and elect to receive it. Like everyone, we are hoping this is the beginning of the end to this pandemic.”
At the fire department, Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes reported 75 of the department’s 93 staff have received the vaccine (80.6%).
Rhodes said he expected the department’s vaccination rate to be around 50%, noting that he was “pleased” with the higher figures.
“It is comforting to see the vaccine because my personnel are on the front line, day in and day out,” Rhodes said. “I am very proud of the dedication and the courage the JFD team has displayed during the pandemic. They are professionals and they have stood firm in the face of the pandemic. They are amazing. I would encourage everyone to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”
A Pew Research center poll shows that 60% of Americans are confident they would get the vaccine as two-in-10 say they are “pretty certain” they will not seek the vaccine even when there’s more information available, the study said.
The number of those polled who said they would not get the vaccine increases sharply when being considered among the first to receive the vaccine, the poll found.
“While public intent to get a vaccine and confidence in the vaccine development process are up, there’s considerable wariness about being among the first to get a vaccine: 62% of the public says they would be uncomfortable doing this. Just 37% would be comfortable,” write Pew Research Center authors Cary Funk and Alec Tyson.
A total of 8,872 first-doses and 2,397 second-doses of vaccine have been administered in Rock County as of Tuesday, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows.