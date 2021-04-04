BELOIT—Beloit Health System has set COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week which will take place in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital. 1969 W. Hart Road.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced last week that everyone over the age of 16 now is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Beloit Health System administers the Moderna vaccine, which is appropriate for people age 18 and older.
Upcoming vaccination clinics at Beloit Memorial Hospital are as follows:
April 7—8:30 a.m.—3 p.m.
April 8—12:30—5:30 p.m.
April 9—11:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m.
Established patients of Beloit Health System can use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth to seek information about making appointments for vaccination. People also may call the dedicated vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday.