Rock County has reported 54 COVID-19 cases since Friday, Aug. 28, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The total number of new infections reported this weekend compared to a week ago has doubled when 25 cases were reported between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23.
A total of 1,667 cases and 26 deaths have been reported in the county since the outbreak began to be tracked by health officials in the spring.
The Rock County Public Health Department says 203 cases remain active as 1,438 people have recovered and 29,246 people have tested negative for the virus.
Dane County reported 5,426 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 268 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,695 cases and 27 deaths, DHS data shows.
In Wisconsin, 537 new cases and three additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 75,337 cases and 1,122 deaths. A total of 66,699 people (88.6%) have recovered as 7,498 cases remain active in the state as of Sunday, according to DHS data.
A total of 5,804 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
As of Friday, the most recent day local data was available from the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois, there were a total of 4,168 cases and 150 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 4.2% and a recovery rate of 96%.
Boone County reported 860 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,103 cases and 35 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,834 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 473 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 378 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,992 new cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 233,355 cases and 8,019 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%. Illinois has a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.2%.