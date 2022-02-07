Beloit and Janesville combined to report over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases since last week as case rates in the Stateline Area continue to decline from the omicron surge, according to data published on Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
The county’s two largest municipalities combined to report a total of 1,574 new cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.
In Beloit, 626 new cases were reported since last week, bringing the citywide total to 10,964 cases since the pandemic began. Also new from last week were 909 recoveries and 404 additional negative tests, pushing the city totals to 9,434 recoveries and 37,499 negative tests.
In Janesville, 948 new cases were reported since last week, bringing the citywide total to 15,091 cases since the pandemic began. Also new from last week were 1,075 recoveries and 518 additional negative tests, pushing the city totals to 12,371 recoveries and 51,815 negative tests.
A total of 820 cases have been reported in Clinton (5 new); 2,340 cases in Edgerton (64 new cases); 1,823 cases have been reported in Evansville (63 new cases); and 2,334 cases have been reported in Milton (60 new cases); and a total of 1,393 cases have been reported in unincorporated Rock County (27 new), per health department data.
Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, Rock County reported 1,106 cases and 19 virus-related deaths. Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said at a media briefing last week the increased deaths were part of a data cleanup to correct past reporting errors in the state COVID-19 data system. In that time, Rock County had a test positivity rate of 19.6%. Since the previous weekly reporting period, cases in Rock County declined 36% and the test positivity dropped 5.2%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
Wisconsin reported 31,984 cases and 309 virus-related deaths between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 with a test positivity rate ranging between 15% and 19.9% in that time. An estimated 67.7% of residents over the age of five are considered fully vaccinated.
In Winnebago County between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, 1,438 new cases and 19 virus-related deaths were reported as the county’s test positivity rate was 13.3%. Compared to the previous reporting week, cases in Winnebago County dropped 50.3% and the test positivity rate fell 3.9%.
Illinois reported 60,389 cases and 718 virus-related deaths between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5 with a test positivity rate ranging between 5% and 7.9% in that time. An estimated 70.7% of residents over the age of five are considered fully vaccinated.