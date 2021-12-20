Rock County and Winnebago County have both reported over 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week as virus transmission remains high in the Stateline Area ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to data published Monday by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A total of 2,641 new cases have been reported in both counties over the last seven days, according to the CDC, as Rock County reported 1,110 new infections and Winnebago County, Illinois reported 1,531 new cases. Rock County has reported six additional virus-related deaths in the last week compared to 14 additional virus-related deaths in Winnebago County over that time period.
New cases reported in Rock County have increased by 29.37% in the last seven days while decreasing by 11.71% in Winnebago County over that time period, CDC data shows.
The test positivity rates in both communities also remains high, with Rock County reporting a test positivity rate of 15.29% and Winnebago County reporting 9.62%, CDC data shows.
Active cases in Rock County remain much higher at this point in the year compared to 2020, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, 2,425 active cases were reported in Rock County compared to 1,313 active cases that were reported on Dec. 20, 2020.
In terms of vaccinations, 56.7% of residents have completed vaccination in Rock County and 54.1% of people are fully vaccinated in Winnebago County, per local COVID-19 immunization data.
Local COVID-19 data typically published each Monday for Rock County municipalities including Beloit and Janesville were not updated as of press time.
At the state level, Wisconsin has reported 30,097 new cases and 281 virus-related deaths over the last seven days as the state’s test positivity rate ranges between 10 and 14.9% in that time period. A total of 65.2% of all people ages 5 and older are now fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, the CDC reports.
In Illinois, 59,312 new cases and 360 virus-related deaths have been reported in the last week as the test positivity rate across the state ranged between 5 and 7.9%. A total of 67.8% of people ages 5 and up are now fully vaccinated in Illinois, CDC data shows.
Across the United States, 803,593 deaths have been caused by COVID-19 and 50,791,012 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website.