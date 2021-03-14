December 2020—First case of COVID-19 infection identified in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization declares the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
January 2020—First cases of COVID-19 begin appearing in the United States. By March cases are reported in all 50 states.
Jan. 20, 2020—A patient arrives at the University of Wisconsin Hospital Emergency Room in Madison and is believed to be the first COVID-19 case in Wisconsin. The patient had traveled to Beijing, China before returning home and displaying signs of the virus.
Jan. 24, 2020—A woman who had traveled to Wuhan, China returns to her home in Illinois and demonstrates symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The woman and her husband are treated at a hospital in Hoffman Estates.
March 16, 2020—School District of Beloit schools close and plans for online learning begins for students.
March 21, 2020—Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues a Stay at Home order which is in effect until April 7. There are 585 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
March 25, 2020—Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declares a Shelter in Place order which is in effect through April 24. Essential services such as healthcare facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores continue to operate. Restaurants are asked to provide carry-out service only.
March 26, 2020—U.S. Senate approves Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act providing $2 trillion in aid to businesses, hospitals and state and local government.
April 18, 2020—The Birds Eye Foods plant in Darien, Wisconsin, reports an outbreak of COVID-19. More than 100 workers test positive for the virus and the plant is shut down for a few weeks.
May 15, 2020—The Trump Administration launches Operation Warp Speed to develop a vaccine and develop plans to distribute vaccine.
July 7, 2020—U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million.
Aug. 23, 2020—Convalescent plasma, which is plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, receives Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.
Sept. 28, 2020—COVID-19 deaths around the world surpass 1 million.
Oct. 3, 2020—Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker orders restaurants in Region 1, which includes Winnebago County, only provide carry-out or outdoor dining. Several restaurants defy the order.
Nov. 16, 2020—Moderna announces its COVID-19 vaccine has a 94.5% efficiency rate.
Nov. 18, 2020—Pfizer and BioNTech announce their COVID-19 vaccine has a 95% efficiency rate.
Dec. 11, 2020—FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.
Dec. 18, 2020—FDA approves an Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna vaccine.
Feb. 16, 2020—A community clinic opens at the central campus of Blackhawk Technical College between Beloit and Janesville, where COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to priority populations.