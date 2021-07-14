TOWN OF ROCK—The COVID-19 testing site at the Blackhawk Technical College central campus is set to close due to low demand next week, as virus rates continue to remain low in the Stateline Area.
The Rock County Public Health Department announced on Wednesday the testing site, which operates in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, is set to close on July 22. The site was an integral part in the county’s early pandemic response prior to vaccine rollout in 2020 as a way to track the spread of the virus in Rock County.
The final days of operation for the testing site include: July 15, July 21 and July 22, with each day of operations running from noon to 5 p.m.
The news comes as the vaccine clinic operated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare hosts its final day of vaccinations on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackhawk Technical College central campus.