JANESVILLE—The Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) COVID-19 testing site will continue to receive support from the Wisconsin National Guard through July 29.
The BTC testing site will continue to be open from noon -l 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
Testing continues to take place in Parking Lot H at the central campus between Beloit and Janeville. People must remain in their vehicles until it is their turn for testing. A National Guard member will motion from the door for the next person in line to come into the testing site when it is their turn.
It is recommend that people get tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms or if they are unvaccinated and have been in close contact with someone known to have COVID-19. To register for testing go to the site at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. You also can register at the BTC campus.