The rate of positive COVID-19 tests continue to rise in both Illinois and Wisconsin, according to public health agencies in both states.
In Wisconsin, the seven-day test positivity rate is 3.7%, up from its lowest point of 2% on March 10. In Illinois, the same figure is up to 4.1%, an increase of over 2% from last month.
Locally, the Rock County Public Health Department reported on Wednesday a test positivity rate of 24%. The health department does not track the seven-day average metric.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 7.4%.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin reported 727 new cases and five additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 581,797 cases and 6,653 deaths, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Wednesday that Illinois saw 3,790 new cases and 28 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,265,457 cases and 21,423 deaths.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, setting the countywide total at 14,948 cases and 165 deaths. To date, a total of 75,843 negative tests have been reported and 14,531 people have recovered from the virus. An estimated 252 cases remain active in Rock County, per health department data. Hospitalizations in Rock County, last updated on April 6, show a total of eight patients are receiving care for COVID-19 across Rock County hospitals.
In Winnebago County the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)announced 106 new cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 29,843 cases and 457 deaths.
Vaccination data
In Wisconsin, a total of 3,195,625 doses of vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday. That figure breaks down to 1,987,677 residents (34.1%) receiving first doses of the vaccine and 1,227,807 (21.1%) having completed vaccination.
In Illinois, a total of 6,552,982 doses of vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday. The sum breaks down to 2,494,651 residents being fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.
Locally, a total of 49,515 (30.3%) of Rock County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. A total of 31,642 people (19.4%) in the county have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, 134,441 doses have been administered as 51,999 (18.3%) of residents in the county are now fully-vaccinated, per IDPH data.
There have been about 30.8 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since last spring and 556,016 deaths caused by the virus. An estimated 108,300,00 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in this country and over 63 million have completed the two dose process.