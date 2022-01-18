A recent backlog of COVID-19 test results coupled with the surge of cases caused by the omicron variant have caused COVID-19 data in Beloit and Janesville to rise sharply, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The test kit backlog created a delay in daily reporting of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has fixed the issue by implementing an automated data entry system, the health department said.
But in the coming days, spikes in the number of daily confirmed cases are expected as the backlog is processed.
On Tuesday, Rock County Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said local COVID-19 data should return to normal by the end of the week.
“It looks like the automatic data importing still has a little work to do to catch up,” Turner told the Beloit Daily News.
Cases
The spike in backlogged cases has caused 2,336 new cases to be reported, with 1,064 cases in Beloit and 1,272 cases in Janesville since Jan. 11, municipal data shows.
In Beloit, a total of 9,193 cases have been reported since the pandemic began along with 7,930 recoveries and 35,946 negative tests. Beloit’s mortality rate is 1.03%.
In Janesville, a total of 13,301 cases have been reported since the pandemic began along with 10,472 recoveries and 50,072 negative tests. The city has a mortality rate of 0.78%.
Clinton reported 738 cases (46 new); Edgerton reported 2,025 cases (219 new); Evansville reported 1,579 cases (171 new); Milton reported 2,040 cases (219 new) and unincorporated Rock County reported 1,252 cases (118 new) between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18.
In Rock County, 31,159 cases and 266 virus-related deaths have been reported as of Tuesday as 6,608 active cases were reported in the county. As of Tuesday, 73 patients remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 across Rock County hospitals.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports an average of 1,758 cases per 100,000 residents were reported between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14 as the county’s test positivity rate is 21.5%.
Vaccinations
Beloit reports a completed vaccination rate of 43.5% (16,038 residents) compared to Janesville’s completed vaccination rate of 59% (37,909 residents).
Across Rock County, 62.1% of residents have received one vaccination (101,242 people) and 57.5% of residents (93,847 people) have completed vaccination.
The statewide completed vaccination rate for Wisconsin is 58.8% (over 3.42 million people), DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 58.9% of residents (167,500 people) have received one vaccine dose and 53.2% of residents (151,185 people) have completed vaccination, IDPH reports.
Across Illinois, 61.4% of residents have completed vaccination (over 7.83 million people), IDPH data shows.