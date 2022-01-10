In light of growing COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly is calling for schools to require mask-wearing, offer school-based vaccination and booster clinics, participate in school-based testing programs and adopt the the Centers for Disease (CDC) updated quarantine and isolation guidance for K-12 schools.
Underly’s recommendations issued in a letter on Monday followed Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard and Wisconsin State Health Officer Paula Tran sending recommendations to all the state’s school district administrators informing them of further resources and support to implement layered mitigation measures in light of rising COVID-19 cases.
“We are experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as the Omicron variant spreads here in our state and across the globe. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases has increased nearly 150% in the past two weeks, with children under 18 representing the highest number of new cases. We must all continue working together to protect our students and school staff from COVID-19 so we can keep our students healthy and engaged in learning,” Underly stated in her letter.
Rock County again reached a record number of active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, reporting 3,673 active cases, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
As of Monday, there were 159 reported new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began reached 27,405 and the total amount of deaths reached 257.
The case rate per 100,000 people was 1,184.
The percentage of the population fully vaccinated was 62.9%.
There were 60 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 as in-patients in Rock County hospitals as of Jan. 6.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 9,063. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 28 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 27%.
On Jan. 4, there was a seven-day average of 1,784 people in hospital in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. There are 91.5% of the state’s hospital beds in use and 94.8% of ICU beds in use in the state.
As of Monday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 58.5% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
In a Monday press conference, Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said Winnebago County reported 1,493 new cases Saturday through Monday, averaging close to 500 new cases a day with an average age of 31 years. It also is reporting five additional deaths among residents between ages 49 to 96 years. Hospitalizations continue to increase, with a 15% increase since Dec. 31. There are 219 patients in hospitals with COVID-19, up from 187 patients a week ago. Forty five are in the ICU and 11% of those in the ICU are on ventilators. As of Monday morning 10 people were waiting in the emergency room to be admitted and there were only two ICU beds available in Rockford.
Martell said hospitals are operating at crisis standards of care, altering routine procedures, adapting, prioritizing and postponing. She said 90% of those in Winnebago County hospitals are unvaccinated.
She said cases of Omicron have been detected, but it’s not the highest variant yet in the county. When Omicron becomes dominant there is concern there won’t be hospital capacity to care for everyone needed.
As of Friday, Jan. 7, the most recent data as of press time, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 444 deaths since Dec. 31. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 31, 2021—Jan. 6, 2022 is 18.5%.
IDPH is announcing two new COVID-19 oral antivirals, Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), will be available in Illinois later this month. The antivirals are for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death. Paxlovid is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%. Molnupiravir is meant for use when other treatment options are not available.
IDPH is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for those aged 12-15 years to get a booster dose five months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Jan. 3, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded it to include a single booster dose for individuals 12-15 years.