BELOIT — “It picks and chooses who it’s going to affect, and how badly.”
That’s how 40-year-old Bob Krueger of Beloit described his brush with COVID-19 compared to the experiences of the rest of his family.
Each person had different symptoms, although they all shared the fear of the unknown common to those who contract the virus.
With COVID-19 levels increasing in Wisconsin and the county, Krueger and his other family members’ story of battling the illness is becoming more common.
COVID-19 struck the family when Krueger’s father and mother-in-law—John Hoover, 64, and Bernadine Hoover, 63, of Beloit—came down with the virus after camping in their RV in the Wisconsin Dells area.
Although the Hoovers said they wore masks and socially distanced themselves from others, they suspect they might have picked it up while eating out.
Bernadine recalls waking up coughing on Sept. 26, with the couple heading back to Beloit on Sept. 27.
Both Hoovers were feeling ill, and on Oct. 2 they got tested at a CVS pharmacy drive-through test site in Beloit.
Within days they found out they were positive.
John Hoover felt like he had a head cold, with no energy and body aches and no sense of taste or smell. Bernadine had similar symptoms with the addition of vomiting, coughing and diarrhea.
The week of Oct. 5, Bernadine learned she also had contracted pneumonia. She was adamantly against staying in the hospital, worried she might not come out or see her family again.
“I’ve heard those stories,” she said.
She took a variety of medications at home including prednisone, a Z pack antibiotics, Pepcid and zinc which seemed to help and she was able to monitor her oxygen levels from home.
After four weeks, Bernadine is finally starting to feel better although she still has not regained her sense of taste and smell.
The Hoover’s daughter, Kristi Kauffman, 41, and son-in-law Matt Kauffman, 41, also tested positive in early October along with their children, Denver Kauffman, 10, and Abby Kauffman, 13. Their 15-year-old son, Dustin Kauffman, remained healthy.
They are unsure how exactly they contracted the virus with the Hoovers having been up north. Matt said he had potential exposures from different acquaintances he later learned had tested positive.
Matt’s symptoms included headache, fatigue, body aches, fever and nausea and no taste or smell and a mild cough and was sick for two weeks. Matt and the kids had a low grade fever of about 99.
Abby described it as “terrible” saying it got so painful she was unable to sit up at times.
“I felt like I was going to die,” her brother Denver said.
The hardest hit was Kristi who ended up in the emergency room with a 102 degree fever which wouldn’t go down after taking ibuprofen. Her oxygen level was low and she felt like something was sitting on her chest.
Matt, unable to go inside the hospital with his wife, recalled worrying if he would see her again.
“You hear those horror stories,” he said.
It was determined Kristi had pneumonia and doctors allowed her to recover at home with antibiotics and steroids.
Other family members delivered groceries and meals to their doorstep as the family slowly recovered.
They sent Dustin to stay with his other set of grandparents to remain virus free, as the rest of the family struggled.
“We didn’t know how bad it was going to get,” Matt said.
“All four of us just laid in my bedroom,” Kristi said. “There were days we felt like we would get better, and then it would get worse.”
Matt was getting concerned his sense of taste and smell was not returning quickly enough. He joked he tried a hot sauce and a sip of worcestershire sauce and could taste nothing.
Shortly thereafter Matt started to recover, and Kristi started feeling better last Wednesday. A Wisconsin Public Health nurse said Matt and Kristi are both clear to return to work.
By Monday, the family was finally back to full health albeit being a bit tired from the ordeal.
Bob Krueger, 40, the brother-in-law of Kristi Kauffman, was shocked when he got COVID after having not seen any of the other family members. He works as a welder, but his company follows strict social distancing and mask requirements. Krueger figures he might have picked it up from a gas station or store.
He had a low fever of 99 degrees on Oct. 12 and stayed home from work. He got tested on Oct. 13, with results by Oct. 15 with doctor’s orders to quarantine for 10 days.
Krueger was nervous at first as he didn’t consider himself to be in perfect health and hadn’t been to a doctor in four years. He also had seen how his other family members had suffered.
For one day following the positive test, Krueger recalled sleeping 13 hours and struggling with a cough, but he quickly bounced back to health in the following days. He didn’t have a runny nose, although he had some on and off headaches. If it wasn’t COVID-19, Krueger said he probably would have only had to miss a day of work.
What he also found strange was how his wife and children in the household did not contract COVID-19 despite their close contact.
Krueger’s biggest challenge has been being stuck at home, but he’s been busy doing yardwork.
“I’m 99% back to being fine,” he said.
Krueger was planning on going to the doctor Tuesday to get clearance to return to work. He said he feels glad to have fared so well and have it behind him although he is aware there is the potential to get it again. He said his personal experience was not bad at all, although he knows not everyone is as lucky and one never knows what will happen.
“There are so many varying symptoms,” he said.