Low transmission rates of COVID-19 in Beloit and Janesville continued into the first week of March, with both municipalities combining to report fewer than 40 COVID-19 cases, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
Beloit and Janesville combined to report 39 new COVID-19 cases since last week as COVID-19 hospitalizations and new case rates continue to remain low in the Stateline Area following the wave of omicron variant cases.
In Beloit, 16 new cases were reported since last week bringing the citywide total to 11,855 case. An additional 109 recoveries (11,494 total) and 161 additional negative tests (38,900 total) were also recorded. The city’s mortality rate for COVID-19 is 1.05%, a figure that has stayed near the 1% mark the entire duration of the pandemic.
Twenty-three new cases were identified in Janesville last week, bringing the citywide total to 15,541 cases. An additional 178 recoveries (15,051 total) and 194 additional negative tests (55,868 total) were also found. Janesville’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 0.81%.
For outlying municipalities: Clinton reported one new case (851 total); Edgerton reported three new cases (2,426 total); Evansville reported four new cases (1,881 total); Milton reported seven new cases (2,421 total). No new cases were reported in unincorporated Rock County last week.
In total, Rock County has recorded 36,377 cases and 318 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. As of Monday, 829 cases remain active, well below the thousands of active reported cases seen during the delta and omicron variant surges.
As of March 3, the day most recent data was available, a total of eight people in Rock County remain hospitalized for COVID-19 health issues across Rock County hospitals.
Between Feb. 27 and March 5, Rock County reported 141 new cases and a test positivity rate of 4.8% as 73% of people age 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Compared to the previous seven-day reporting period, new cases have dropped 28.7% and the test positivity rate has fallen 3.4% as hospitalizations decreased by 25% countywide, CDC data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 231 new cases were reported between Feb. 27 and March 5 and the test positivity rate in that time was 2.7% as 61% of people five and older are fully vaccinated in the county, the CDC reports.
Case rates in Winnebago County compared to the previous seven-day window also fell by 28.7% and the test positivity rate dipped 1.1% as hospitalizations fell 24.1%.
The CDC’s latest metric for determining COVID-19 transmission, known as the COVID-19 Community Levels, shows that both Rock and Winnebago counties are listed as having a Low designation. The new guidelines were announced recently as part of a push to loosen masking requirements based on improving virus conditions nationwide.