Statewide rates of COVID-19 increased slightly for a second straight day on Tuesday as daily positivity rates in Illinois and Wisconsin remain higher than past weeks, according to public health data published Tuesday.
Beloit and Janesville combined reported 136 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Tuesday, DHS data shows.
A total of 14,763 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 75,035 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,388 recoveries and 211 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.7%. In Rock County, Tuesday’s test positivity rate was 18%. In Winnebago County, Illinois, the seven-day average is 4.4% test positivity.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on March 29, show eight patients were receiving care for the virus in county hospitals, the highest since Feb. 22, health department data shows.
In Beloit, 67 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since March 22, bringing the citywide total to 4,906 cases. A total of 24,242 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,754 residents have recovered, an increase of 235 negative tests and 31 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 69 cases were reported since March 22, as 6,339 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 35,060 negative tests have been reported as 6,177 people have recovered, an increase of 387 negative tests and 31 recoveries since last week.
Beloit’s death rate (1.41%) remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.96%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 442 cases; Edgerton reported 933 cases; Evansville reported 677 cases; Milton reported 897 cases and there were 585 cases in unincorporated parts of the county.
Vaccine data
In Rock County, 43,941 residents have received at least one shot and 1.73 million people in Wisconsin have received one dose as of Tuesday. A total of 26,596 county residents have completed the vaccination series, as 1,013,613 residents statewide have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois a total of 43,394 people (15.28%) have received both doses. Statewide, 2.12 million people have been fully vaccinated, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Statewide data
Across Wisconsin, 588 cases and 11 virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 576,632 cases and 6,612 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 65 admissions on Tuesday as 27,531 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.7% as an estimated 6,673 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 51 new cases and no additional virus-related death on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 29,216 cases and 452 deaths.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,404 cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,241,993 cases and 21,273 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.