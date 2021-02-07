COVID-19 cases in the Stateline Area continued to drop over the weekend.
The Rock County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday. To date, a total of 13,987 cases and 148 deaths in the county since the pandemic began in the spring.
The 14 new cases recorded on Sunday was lower than the 25 new cases on Saturday, 63 new cases on Friday and 45 new cases reported Thursday.
Dane County reported 40,200 cases and 277 deaths; Green County reported 2,950 cases and 19 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,001 cases and 138 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 671 new cases and two additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 549,826 cases and 6,054 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 529,120 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 14,493 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the latest data available. As of Sunday, the countywide total rose to 27,647 cases and 410 deaths as of Saturday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 5,795 cases and 73 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,975 cases and 106 deaths; McHenry County reported 23,253 cases and 254 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,859 cases and 69 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,824 cases and 67 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 48 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,146,341 cases, including 19,633 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Sunday night, 2,188 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Nationwide, 27,594,952 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the spring in the United States and 474,671 deaths from the virus have been reported. A total of 17,338,161 people have recovered from the virus. A total of about 27 million people have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 6 million people have been fully vaccinated.