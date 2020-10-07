As the Rock County positivity rate hit 31% on Wednesday and Winnebago County reached a 10% positivity rate, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility would accept COVID-19 patients Oct. 14 due to increased hospitalizations and staff shortages around the state.
As of Tuesday, there were 853 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin, an increase of 71 over the day before. On Sept. 7, there were 289 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin. One month later, hospitalizations have nearly tripled with 853 patients hospitalized across the state
The state is divided into seven healthcare emergency readiness coalition regions (HERC regions), which coordinate how public health, healthcare institutions, and first responder agencies respond to health emergencies and catastrophic events. As of Wednesday, 7 HERC regions (Fox Valley Area, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, South Central, Southeast, Western) exhibited “High” or “’Very High” activity.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and one additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 2,939 cases and 34 deaths.
The health department estimates 38,270 people have tested negative and 2,285 people have recovered. There were 620 active cases as of Wednesday. The positivity rate was 31%.
Dane County reported 10,734 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 632 cases and 3 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,797 cases and 35 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,319 new cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 138,698 cases and 1,415 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 111,765 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 25,500 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 187 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 7,090 cases and 156 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 10%.
Boone County reported total 1,270 cases and 24 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,777 cases and 41 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,905 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 846 cases and 6 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 611 cases and 7 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30—October 6 is 3.5%.
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School had closed down due to COVID-19 but is set to reopen on Monday, according to information from its Principal Trevor Seivert.
The School District of Beloit has four cases of COVID-19 amongst staff, although there are no students inside the buildings, according to information from Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
In the South Beloit School District, the following totals of individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since school started Aug. 19 through Oct. 7: Clark School, 2; Riverview School, 1; Blackhawk School, 0; Junior High School, 1; and South Beloit High School, 5.
Parkview currently has no cases of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Steve Lutzke.
Clinton Superintendent Jim Brewer said he wasn’t aware of any cases in Clinton.