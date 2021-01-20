Rock County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,335 cases and 131 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 67,361 negative tests have been completed in the county.
Local data shows 734 virus cases remain active and 12,470 people have recovered.
Hospitalizations in Rock County decreased from 36 on Jan. 15 to 29 on Wednesday, health department data shows.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 36,589 cases and 228 deaths; Green County reported 2,569 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,369 cases and 114 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,522 cases and 50 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 525,924 cases and 5,562 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity average is 7.2%.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 119 admissions on Wednesday as 23,363 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.4% as an estimated 23,904 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 111 new cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 26,406 cases and 377 deaths since the spring.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 5,571 cases and 65 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,538 cases and 89 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,625 cases and 64 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,547 cases and 57 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,822 new cases and 107 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,081,354 cases and 18,398 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity average of 6.8% and a recovery rate of 98%.
Nationwide there have been 24,135,690 COVID-19 cases reported since spring and 400,306 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the CDC COVID tracker website. The United States has been on a pace of about 200,000 cases a day for most of December and January.