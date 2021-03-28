BELOIT — Carlos Guerrero thought his days were numbered when doctors told him he would have to be placed on a ventilator if his condition didn’t improve.
“I called my family and said my goodbyes,” he recalled. “I thought I wasn’t going to make it.”
Guerrero didn’t have to go on the ventilator and his condition improved, but he spent 20 days in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He still feels some of the impact of his brush with the coronavirus in December. He still has a problem breathing, especially after climbing a ladder or doing other odd jobs around his home.
He also lost his sense of taste for about two months. But, one thing he hasn’t lost is the gratitude he feels for the doctors and nurses who pulled him through his experience with COVID-19.
“The doctors were on top of things. They meet with me to talk about how I was doing. The nurses did a great job,” Guerrero said. “I sent a letter to the hospital thanking the doctors and nurses because I think they saved my life.”
He was able to visit the doctors and nurses to thank them in person in early March. It was an emotional reunion, he said.
Guerrero, 65, who has lived in Beloit since 1992, was having some problems breathing on Dec. 5. He went to the Beloit Memorial Hospital Emergency Room to get checked out.
“I had pneumonia before, and I started having the same feelings,” he recalled.
He was sent home that day, but his condition did not improve, so he returned to the ER. This time, his oxygen levels were dangerously low, so he was sent to the COVID-19 wing of the hospital.
“This was one of the worst things that happened to me,” Guerrero said. “My breathing was really shallow.”
He and his family had gone through some recent rough times. Guerrero’s wife died of cancer in 2019 and he was living with his two daughters and his four grandchildren in Beloit.
In his letter to the hospital staff, he praised them for their support and their caring.
“You all had my back and you were able to keep me off the ventilator. So together, with all your dedication, I was able to go home the day before Christmas. My girls and family said it was the best Christmas present ever, spending time with my family is what I needed,” he said in his letter. “When I left the hospital, you all stood out in the hall and gave me a standing ovation, I was so touched by your kindness. Me and my family are all standing here today and giving you all the standing ovation that you deserve. Thank you for your dedication to me and all of your patients. Still after I have been home, I have received calls from you to check in on me and I was shocked but not surprised that you all cared for me even after I left. I just want you to remember that my name is Carlos and you SAVED MY LIFE.”
After his experience, he cautions everyone he knows about COVID-19. His two daughters also had contracted the coronavirus, but they are young and had only minor symptoms, Guerrero said. Still, he encourages everyone to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“COVID is nothing to play with. A lot of people don’t make it. I was one of the lucky ones,” he said.