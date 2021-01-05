New cases of COVID-19 in Rock County as well as the number of people who are hospitalized because of the virus started to increase again on Tuesday.
Rock County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health data. The 100 new cases is a jump from 38 new cases on Monday and 39 new cases on Sunday. To date, a total of 12,427 cases and 118 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring.
The health department estimates 65,027 people have tested negative and 11,194 people have recovered. There were 1,115 active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 40% on Tuesday, an increase from 32% the previous day. Thirty-two were hospitalized in Rock County hospitals, up from 27 on Jan. 1.
Dane County reported 35,342 cases and 208 deaths; Green County reported 2,438 cases and 13 deaths; and Walworth County reported 9,671 cases and 107 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,403 new cases and 95 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 491,341 cases and 4,979 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 458,650 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 27,576 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, Winnebago County Health Department reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 24,625 cases and 352 deaths. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Winnebago County was at 11.2% on Tuesday, which is up from Monday.
Boone County reported total 5,206 cases and 61 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,845 cases and 80 deaths; McHenry County reported 19,766 cases and 209 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,251 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,305 cases and 49 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 126 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Monday night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Nationwide, there have been 20,732,402 COVID-19 cases reported since the spring and 352,464 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.