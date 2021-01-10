Rock County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Saturday, the latest data available at press time, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. Rock County reported 73 new cases on Thursday and 97 on Friday.
To date, a total of 12,764 cases and 122 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
The health department estimates 65,913 people have tested negative and 11,535 people have recovered. There were 1,107 active cases as of Saturday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 29% on Saturday, 31% on Friday and 27% on Thursday.
Dane County reported 36,728 cases and 230 deaths; Green County reported 2,523 cases and 14 deaths; and Walworth County reported 10,065 cases and 114 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,832 new cases and 2 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 506,890 cases and 5,157 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 472,862 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 28,735 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Friday, the latest data available, Winnebago County Health Department reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 25,997 cases and 361 deaths. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Winnebago County was at 11.7% on Friday.
Boone County reported total 5,377 cases and 64 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,117 cases and 84 deaths; McHenry County reported 20,603 cases and 216 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,440 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,408 cases and 52 deaths.
On Sunday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 81 additional deaths. Illinois has now reported more than one million cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,028,750 cases, including 17,574 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Saturday night, 3,527 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 740 patients were in the ICU and 391 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.