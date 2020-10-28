The number of new COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate and people hospitalized in Rock County dropped a bit from the previous two days, according to a report from the Rock County Health Department Wednesday.
The Clinton School District reported eight positive COVID-19 cases which are believed to have originated outside of the school, according to information received from Superintendent Jim Brewer on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Daily News reported the School District of Beloit had four cases, and South Beloit School District had 11 cases from Aug. 19 to Oct. 23.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 5,138 cases and 44 deaths. The new cases were lower than on Tuesday where there had been 154 new cases in the county and on Monday with 189 new cases.
The health department estimates 47,850 people have tested negative and 3,276 people have recovered. There were 1,818 active cases as of Wednesday.
Thirty-three people with COVID-19 were being hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, down from 41 on Tuesday and 37 on Monday.
The positivity rate was 31% on Wednesday, down from 35% on Tuesday, and 44% on Monday.
Dane County reported 14,929 cases and 49 deaths; Green County reported 957 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,411 cases and 38 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,815 new cases and 45 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 210,126 cases and 1,897 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 64,726 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 43,468 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department reported 249 new cases and three additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 10,542 cases and 189 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 13.6%.
Boone County reported a total of 1,953 cases and 25 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,469 cases and 42 deaths; McHenry County reported 6,671 cases and 121 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,271 cases and 7 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,075 cases and 9 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.