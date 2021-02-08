Beloit and Janesville had a combined 161 new reported COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The increase in new cases among communities from Feb. 1—8 were as follows: Beloit, 43; Janesville, 118; and Clinton, one.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Monday. To date, a total of 13,997 cases and 148 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There was an 11% positivity rate in Rock County as of Monday. There were 17 people hospitalized as of Feb. 5.
New cases in the county continue to drop. The 10 new cases recorded Monday marked a decline from the 14 new cases recorded on Sunday; 25 new cases on Saturday; 63 new cases on Friday; and 45 new cases reported Thursday.
Dane County reported 40,302 cases and 277 deaths; Green County reported 2,957 cases and 19 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,001 cases and 138 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 543 new cases and one additional death on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 550,369 cases and 6,055 deaths, DHS reports. As of Monday, 530,216 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 13,939 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 62 new cases on Feb. 5. As of Monday, the countywide total rose to 27,671 cases and 411 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. A total of 26,507 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County so far.
Boone County reported total 5,800 cases and 74 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,977 cases and 106 deaths; McHenry County reported 23,302 cases and 254 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,861 cases and 69 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,832 cases and 67 deaths, state data shows.
On Monday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,148,088 cases, including 19,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Sunday night, 2,161 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
There have been 27,655,110 cases of COVID-19 reported across the United States since the spring and 475,571 deaths have been reported. There have been 32,340,146 people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 9,518,015 people have received both doses of vaccine.